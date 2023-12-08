ASEAN culture, cuisine introduced in Venezuela
The diplomatic corps of ASEAN member countries in Venezuela jointly held an ASEAN Day and an ASEAN food fair in Caracas on December 7, aiming to introduce the cultural identity and people of ASEAN to local friends.
Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tatiana Pugh Moreno and officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela pose for a photo at the event. (Photo: VNA)
The event drew the participation of Venezuelan Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs Yuri Pimentel and Tatiana Pugh Moreno, and Deputy Minister of Culture Mary Pemjean, among others.
Addressing the event, Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tatiana Pugh Moreno said that the ASEAN Day and ASEAN food fair will help strengthen the relations and mutual understand between Venezuela and ASEAN, thus opening up new cooperation opportunities between the two sides in many areas.
Moreno expressed her impression at the increasing role and position of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the world as an international economic hub, as well as the association’s achievements in building a community of solidarity, unity and cooperation.
She said that ASEAN will become a model for regional cooperation that the international community can learn from.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My, who is also Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Caracas, introduced the process of forming and developing ASEAN into a community with unity and harmony in diversity. He highlighted ASEAN’s achievements over the years to become the fifth largest economy in the world and the third in Asia.
The diplomat said that the achievements have affirmed the role of the group towards the international community as a leading partner in trade and investment. ASEAN will continue to foster cooperation to anticipate breakthrough changes such as circular economy, digital transformation, energy transition, climate change adaptation towards a thriving and sustainable community following the ASEAN Vision 2045, he said.
The Vietnamese ambassador also introduced the economic growth of Vietnam over the years, as well as its competitive advantages and strengths in international economic cooperation and foreign direct investment attraction.
Within the event’s framework, many cultural programmes of ASEAN and Venezuela were held. Participants also enjoyed specialties of ASEAN countries and Venezuela. Vietnam brought a number of agricultural products to the event, including coffee and tea./.