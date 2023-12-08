World Indonesia greenlights TikTok’s collaboration with GoTo Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has given the green light for collaboration between ByteDance Ltd, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, and Indonesia's PT Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) to establish an e-commerce platform.

ASEAN ASEAN+3 agree on new financing facility to boost resilience The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed on December 7 to launch an emergency financing programme to deal with future pandemics and natural disasters, in their latest attempt to ensure financial stability in the region.

ASEAN Quang Ninh hosts ASEAN insurance meetings The 26th ASEAN Insurance Regulators’ Meeting (AIRM26) and the 49th ASEAN Insurance Council Meeting (AIC49) opened in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on December 7.