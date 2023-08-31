Delegate at the the 30th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting, Jakarta, August 29 (Photo: kemlu.go.id)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 30th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting, held in Jakarta on August 29, endorsed five documents that will be further discussed and adopted at the 43rd ASEAN Summit, scheduled for September 5-7 in Indonesia.



The meeting was chaired by the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Prof. Dr. Muhadjir Effendy as the Chairman for the 30th ASCC, and attended by ASCC ministers of ASEAN member countries, Timor-Leste as observer, and the Secretary General of ASEAN.

According to Muhadjir, the meeting has made great progress in advancing an inclusive, sustainable, and people-centred ASEAN, reflected through initiatives held this year and the outcome documents submitted for adoption or notation to the 43rd ASEAN Summit.



The five outcome documents to be adopted by the ASEAN leaders at the 43rd ASEAN Summit are related to disability-inclusive region, climate change, gender equality and family development, early childhood care and education, and sustainable resilience.



In addition, 21 documents on various socio-cultural issues will be submitted at the 43rd ASEAN Summit for notation. These documents contributed to the theme of this year Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth". The meeting also reaffirms its priority to discuss the ASEAN Vision 2045 and its attendant document at the earliest.



Laos will carry over the ASCC Chairpersonship for 2024. and ASEAN Chairmanship 2024. The 31st ASCC Meeting will be held on March 25-26, 2024, in Luang Prabang, Laos./.