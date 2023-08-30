Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy. (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 43rd ASEAN Summit, scheduled to take place in early September, will discuss migrant worker issues that have been on the agenda of the 30th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting held in Jakarta on August 29, according to Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy.

Speaking at a press conference on August 29, Muhadjir said that ASCC-30 discussed issues of the social-cultural pillar that is expected to be approved at the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

For his part, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said the meeting discussed the ASCC's strategic direction in promoting a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable ASEAN. It is also a place to exchange views on the formation of a strong and inclusive ASCC after 2025.

According to the ASEAN chief, ASCC-30 highly appreciated Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 and affirmed its commitment to support Laos to assume the role of ASEAN Chair in 2024.

Meanwhile, Senior Advisor to the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture on International Relations Affairs Dr. Joko Kusnanto Anggoro said that statements and documents related to socio-cultural issues in ASEAN this year are evaluated very practical, such as poverty reduction, malnutrition, equitable development, and gender issues.

Joko affirmed that Indonesia as ASEAN Chair in 2023 also strived to make cultural and social issues one of the important pillars that will continue to be implemented in the following chairmanship terms.

Under the chair of Indonesia, the ASEAN socio-cultural pillar has five main focuses including empowering people with disabilities, responding to climate change, strengthening family resilience, improving the quality of preschool education, and adapting to natural disasters.

The priority issues of Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year on the socio-cultural pillar will be included in several documents expected to be adopted by ASEAN leaders at the 43rd ASEAN Summit./.