Jakarta (VNA) – A portion of civil servants and students in Jakarta will work from home to alleviate traffic congestion and environment pollution during the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings from September 2 to 7, 2023.

Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono said on August 27 that over 700 schools in south and central Jakarta will roll out online learning programmes to ease traffic congestion during the ASEAN meetings.

Municipal authorities will redirect and manage public transportation routes along certain roads near the Jakarta Convention Centre where the summit is to take place, thus making it convenient for leaders and delegates to travel.

Up to 75% of the local civil servants will also adopt a remote work arrangement during the period. This approach will not be applicable to certain medical personnel.

The head of Jakarta also urged private companies to perform this policy, if possible, to contribute to the success of the event./.