Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 4-7 at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
