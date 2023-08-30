Politics Vietnam, Russia hold 12th defense, security strategy session Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov co-chaired the 12th Vietnam-Russia defense and security strategy dialogue in Moscow on August 29.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President receives Kazakh Ambassador in Hanoi State President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for outgoing Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov in Hanoi on August 30.

Politics Hanoi works hard on external work, int'l integration The People’s Committee of Hanoi hosted a meeting on August 29 to review the organisation of the 12th Vietnam-France decentralised cooperation conference, and put forth orientations for implementing external work in the rest of the year.