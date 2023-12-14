Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan are planning to work together on cybersecurity and systems for managing and operating artificial intelligence (AI), based on a draft plan on deepening their relationship.

ASEAN and Japan are scheduled to adopt a joint vision statement at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo on December 17.

The vision will focus on three pillars, namely people-to-people exchanges, socio-economic co-creation, and peace and stability. The implementation of the plan, which is still in the drafting stage, will put forth specific steps towards those goals.

On the economic front, countries will consider a memorandum of cooperation between ASEAN and Japan to realise the digital economy. ASEAN and Japan will seek to promote direct investment through the ASEAN-Japan Centre and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), along with creating a better business environment that takes into account the condition of each country.

The plan will also include closer cooperation in higher education through scholarships for foreign students and exchange programmes between universities, as well as public-private support to develop an early warning system for natural disasters and climate information services./.