Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and have bilateral activities in Japan from December 15-18.

The trip will be made at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 13./.