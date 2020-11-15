Business Joint efforts from businesses needed for regional economic recovery: PM Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for joint efforts from business communities in ASEAN member nations to build a resilient ASEAN with a spirit of cohesion and responsiveness towards effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting post-pandemic economic recovery.

Business Workshop promotes investment, foreign trade in Quang Ninh The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) partnered with the People’s Committee of northern Quang Ninh province to host a workshop on trade and investment promotion between trade representatives, foreign trade promotion organisations, and the province and its enterprises on November 13 in Ha Long city.