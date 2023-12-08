ASEAN Quang Ninh hosts ASEAN insurance meetings The 26th ASEAN Insurance Regulators’ Meeting (AIRM26) and the 49th ASEAN Insurance Council Meeting (AIC49) opened in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on December 7.

ASEAN ASEAN, Morocco launch sectoral dialogue partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Morocco have convened the inaugural ASEAN-Morocco Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AM-JSCC) Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking the launch of the formal partnership where both sides identified several cooperative projects and programmes in areas of common interest and mutual benefit.

World Thailand to enhance efforts against drug smuggling Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has asked the army to intensify forces to suppress illicit drug smuggling along the Myanmar border and unrest in the south.