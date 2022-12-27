Culture - Sports Vietnamese community’s football open tournament held in Malaysia A men’s football open tournament was organised by the Executive Board of Vietnamese Community in Malaysian state of Selangor on December 25, aiming to boost the building of a cohesive community.

Culture - Sports Multilateral cultural diplomacy helps Vietnam shine at UNESCO: official 2022 sees new successes of Vietnam's cultural diplomacy, especially at a global multilateral organisation such as UNESCO, Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, head of the permanent delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO, has said.

Culture - Sports FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: tough journey ends with miracle for Vietnam 2022 has been a good year for the Vietnamese female football team, as they successfully defended their championship at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and for the first time ever secured a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 that will take place in Australia and New Zealand.