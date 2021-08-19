Australia delays conclusion on anti-dumping probe into Vietnam’s painted steel strapping
The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia (ADC) has announced the fifth extension of time granted to issue the final report on an investigation into the alleged dumping and subsidisation of painted steel strapping from China and Vietnam.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia (ADC) has announced the fifth extension of time granted to issue the final report on an investigation into the alleged dumping and subsidisation of painted steel strapping from China and Vietnam.
Accordingly, the due date for the final report issuance is now extended to October 26, 2021, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam cited the ADC notice.
The ADC also officially concluded that the Sam Hwan Vina Co. Ltd, the largest Vietnamese exporter in this investigation, No 553, has dumped painted steel strapping, but the dumping margin is less than 2 percent, so it decided to terminate the probe into this firm.
With an export turnover of about 4.6 million USD, the Sam Hwan Vina Co. Ltd accounts for 83 percent of Vietnam’s exports of the product, the authority said.
Meanwhile, the investigation into the remaining businesses of China and Vietnam will continue.
The ADC is due to report to the Minister for Industry, Science and Technology in respect of this investigation on or by 26 October this year. The applicant for this probe may request a review of the decision within 30 days of the notice publication, according to the ADC./.
