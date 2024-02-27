Business Comac Airshow opens in Quang Ninh An exhibition to showcase two new aircraft of the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) kicked off in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 27.

Business Vietnam-Laos trade turnover increases sharply in January The Vietnam - Laos trade turnover in January increased by 75.8% over the same period in 2023, reaching 174.4 million USD.

Business International cashew nut conference opens in Quang Binh The three-day 13th Vinacas Golden Cashew Rendezvous saw its main event kick off in the central province of Quang Binh on February 27, attracting participants from more than 40 countries and territories worldwide.

Business Deputy PM welcomes Chinese participation in energy, infrastructure projects Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received General Manager of the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) Wang Bin in Hanoi on February 27.