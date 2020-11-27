Australian Governor-General highlights strategic partnership with Vietnam
Canberra (VNA) – The Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership has created a framework to advance the bilateral ties, particularly in politics, economy, security, education and environment, Australian Governor-General David Hurley said on November 27.
At a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh who came to present his credentials, Hurley expressed his hope that the bilateral relationship will be elevated to a new high.
He congratulated Vietnam on successfully performing its ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, containing the COVID-19 pandemic, and maintaining positive growth this year.
The Governor-General urged the ambassador to make active contributions to expanding and deepening the bilateral relations.
Thanh, in reply, conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong to the Governor-General and his spouse, and thanked Australian leaders for extending support and sympathies to Vietnam over the losses in the central region over the past time.
He suggested the two countries enhance the sharing of experience in COVID-19 prevention and control, and post-pandemic economic development.
The ambassador pledged that he will make all-out efforts to promote the relations between Vietnam and Australia, both bilaterally and multilaterally, for common interests and for cooperation and development in the region./.