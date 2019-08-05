The 2018 Vietnam Tourism Annual Report said tourists from Australia, Russia and the US spent a lot of money on average and had lengthy stays as travelling to Vietnam.

Australian tourists accounted for the highest average spending of 1,500 USD, followed by Russians with 1,460 USD and Americans with 1,390 USD.

Meanwhile, the average spending by tourists from China, the largest source of visitors to Vietnam, is much lower than that of other nationalities, according to the report.

Last year there were more than 4.9 million visitors from China, or 32 percent of all foreign arrivals.

Without saying how much various nationals spent per day on average, the report merely said spending by Chinese was estimated at 4 billion USD, or 24.7 percent of total tourism revenues.

A Chinese tourist thus spent 818 USD on average during their visit while Koreans, who made up the second largest number of visitors, spent 26.3 million VND (1,100 USD) each.-VNS/VNA