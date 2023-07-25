World Indonesia promotes East ASEAN-RoK cooperation Indonesia has approved 11 collaborative projects through the BIMP-EAGA - Republic of Korea Cooperation Fund (BKCF) scheme, the country’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has said.

World Cambodian general election: voter turnout exceeds 78% The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia has confirmed that by the voting time ended at around 3pm on July 23, more than 7.6 million voters had cast their vote, or more than 78% of the 9.71 million voters registered for the country’s general election.

World China to resume 15-day visa-free entry for Singapore, Brunei citizens China will resume 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei from July 26, more than three years after the visas were suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19.