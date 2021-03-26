Authorities urgently tracing contacts of new COVID-19 patients
Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and northern Hai Phong city are hastening actions to seal off the places related to the new COVID-19 patients who illegally entered Vietnam, and trace their contacts.
Medical workers at a hotel in HCM City to conduct COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
The two new patients were among a group of 10 people illegally entered Vietnam on a fishing boat and arrived in Phu Quoc Island of southern Kien Giang province on March 22 morning.
After that, two of the group travelled to Hai Phong by air and one of them later tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while the other tested negative.
The Hai Phong Department of Health has isolated five places related to the women, including the Vinmec hospital, a hotel on Le Hong Phong street, and a guesthouse in Kien Thuy district, and been tracing people having close contact with them.
The Vinmec International Hospital in Hai Phong city is sealed off as a new patient has come here for testing (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, two others went to HCM City, where one of them took an on-demand test which later showed she is positive for the virus.
The person travelling with this woman stayed at a guesthouse in Alley 102 on Le Van Tho street. This person used to be hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment in Cambodia on March 3 and discharged from hospital on March 14 after testing negative for the virus twice.
HCM City authorities have disinfected and sealed off Quoc Thai Hotel and Alley 102 on Le Van Tho street in District 9 of Go Vap district, as well as other places related to these persons. Close contacts with them are also being traced, according to the city’s disease control centre./.