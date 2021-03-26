Health Vietnam looks to diversify sources of COVID-19 vaccines: FM spokesperson Vietnam continues seeking and diversifying its COVID-19 vaccine sources by working with nations such as the US, India and China, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference held on March 25.

Health Three cases of COVID-19 reported on March 25 afternoon Three new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 25, with two locally-transmitted and one imported cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Volunteers get 2nd shot of Nano Covax vaccine in second trial phase The Military Medical University under the Ministry of National Defence on March 25 began giving the second shots of the Nano Covax COVID-19 vaccine in the second trial phase to 26 volunteers who receive the first jabs between February 26 and March 10.

Health No new COVID-19 infections confirmed on March 25 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 25, marking the seventh straight day without locally-transmitted infections, according to the Ministry of Health.