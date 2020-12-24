Ba Ria – Vung Tau actively promotes connection for tourism development
At the seminar (Photo: VNA)
Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) – A seminar to promote tourism cooperation between the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau with a number of localities nationwide took place in the locality on December 24.
Ba Ria – Vung Tau signed cooperation agreements on tourism development with localities in the Southeast region, including Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh, and others such as Hanoi, Dak Lak and Can Tho, with the aim to further promote tourism linkages, especially amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Tran Thi Thu Hien, with its potential and advantages for tourism development, Ba Ria – Vung Tau has become a favorite destination for tourists.
Many high-quality tourism projects have been invested in the locality, contributing to increasing the tourism sector’s revenue and the number of tourists to the province.
In 2016 – 2020, Ba Ria – Vung Tau welcomed over 62 million visitors, representing an average increase of 10.47 percent a year. The locality raked in 67.5 trillion VND in revenue from tourism activities in the last five years.
Tourism is identified as one of the four important pillars for the province's socio-economic development.
Participants shared experience in promoting tourism development, saying that the local authorities should work out specific plans to call for more investment to strategic tourism projects, towards creating impetus for the locality’s tourism sector.
Representatives from travel agencies expressed their hope that tourism cooperation programmes in the region will be deployed widely, thus developing regional products to attract more visitors.
In 2020, the parties joining the above-mentioned agreements have focused on building coordination mechanisms and action plans to implement the contents of the agreements, diversifying regional tourism products and training human resources.
Ba Ria - Vung Tau is one of nine key economic provinces and cities of the Southeast region. The locality boasts a comprehensive transport infrastructure with seaports, airport and a network of rivers and roads convenient for tourism development.
With beautiful natural landscapes and rich potential of the sea and forests, Ba Ria - Vung Tau has long been considered as one of the attractive marine tourism centres of Vietnam./.