Ba Ria-Vung Tau to speed up work on major national projects
Bai Truoc (Front Beach) in Vung Tau city in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The southern coastal province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau plans to speed up work on a number of key national projects over the next five years.
According to a report by its Department of Planning and Investment, there are 42 key works being undertaken in the province in the 2021-25 period.
Of 19 public projects, it has identified the three most important as the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway, Phuoc An Bridge and Road 991B.
They are meant to enhance connectivity between the southern key economic region and the province’s Cai Mep – Thi Vai deep-water port.
According to its People’s Committee, the pre-feasibility study for the first phase of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, and will be carried out under the build-operate-transfer model at a cost of 23.075 trillion VND (995.52 million USD).
Around 34.2km of the road will be built in Dong Nai and 19.5km in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
It is expected to ease congestion on National Highway 51 and facilitate travel between Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau provinces and HCM City and the southern key economic zone.
Besides, the 4.3km Phuoc An Bridge, which will connect the Cai Mep-Thi Vai Port with the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway, will be built in Phu My town in the province and Nhon Trach district in Dong Nai province.
It is expected to cost 4.879 trillion VND. The province has asked the Government for 50 percent of the cost (2.4 trillion VND) over the next five years.
Road 991B is an important project that will cost 3.95 trillion VND, of which the Government has already allocated 920 billion VND. The province has asked for 2.227 trillion VND over the next five years.
Other major national projects include an animal safari park in Xuyen Moc district, a logistics centre and Cai Mep Ha harbour in Phu My commune, a specialised inspection centre near the Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port, beautification of roads in Bai Sau (Back Beach) in Vung Tau city, construction of the April 30 Park in Ba Ria city, and a 1,073ha high-tech agricultural zone in Chau Duc district.
National grid system
The province plans to build a national grid in Con Dao district in the next five years.
It said it would ask the Government for funds for installing a high-voltage grid from Soc Trang across the sea to Con Dao at a cost of 4.86 trillion VND.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, power demand in Con Dao district is forecast at about 21MW by 2025 and 46.4MW by 2035.
Besides building the Bai Ong Cau solar farm (5MW) and other power projects, it also plans to lay a 100km underground cable from Soc Trang province to meet the power demand on the island, the ministry said.
Con Dao has a strategic position in terms of the economy and national security besides great advantages related to tourism development.
According to a plan approved by the PM, the island was expected to receive 300,000 visitors by 2030, but it exceeded the number last year, making the need for electricity supply extremely urgent.
In addition to the 19 public projects, the province is also calling for investment in 23 national key projects, including ports, cultural parks, airports, roads, inspection centres, tourism services, and urban areas.
Ba Ria – Vung Tau serves as the country’s major trade gateway due to its proximity to industrial zones, port complexes, major highways, and transshipment routes.
It is also a leader in attracting foreign direct investment./.