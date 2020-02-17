Society COVID-19: 30 medical equipment manufacturers fined As many as 30 medical equipment manufacturers were fined nearly 65 million VND (2,800 USD) for violations in trading medical supplies serving the fight against the novel coronoavirus disease (COVID-19) on February 15.

Health Provincial hospitals expected to run tests for coronavirus soon Tests for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) could be run at provincial hospitals in the near future, said Professor Dang Duc Anh, director of the National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).

Health Infographic Coronavirus outbreak: Developments from Feb.1-14, 2020 A total of 65,213 cases of Covid-19 infection had been recorded globally as of 7:00 on February 14. The death toll had reached 1,486, with 1,483 in mainland China, and three recorded outside mainland China.

Health Treatment options for coronavirus to be studied Vietnamese scientists will test the effectiveness and safety of using HIV/AIDS medication to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).