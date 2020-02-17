Baby with COVID-19 shows health improvement: official
Body temperature of people passing the Moc Bai International Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh is checked via a thermal scanner (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Health of the three-month-old baby contracting the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is improving, a health official has said.
The baby doesn’t have fever or a runny nose, shows just little coughing and sucks well, Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department for Medical Examination and Treatment and deputy head of the sub-committee on treatment at the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said on February 17.
Nguyen Van Lam, Director of the centre for clinical medicine of children’s tropical diseases at the Hanoi-based National Children’s Hospital, said right after the baby was transferred from a clinic in the nearby province of Vinh Phuc, his centre has actively monitored, quarantined and cared for her. Her mother has also been kept in quarantine according to the Health Ministry’s guidance.
As this is the first small child to contract COVID-19, her health condition has been reported regularly to the sub-committee on treatment, he said, expecting that the baby will be discharged from hospital soon after tests show she is negative for the virus.
So far, Vietnam has confirmed 16 cases of COVID-19 infection, and seven of them have been cured./.