Bac Giang opens Tay Yen Tu Spring Festival, Culture - Tourism Week
The Tay Yen Tu (West Yen Tu) Spring Festival and the Culture - Tourism Week 2023 of northern Bac Giang province opened with a ceremony held at the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex on February 2.
Bac Giang (VNA)
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son said the Tay Yen Tu tourism complex, located on the path of propagating the Dharma of the founders of the Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhist sect, holds a special position for developing cultural, spiritual, ecological, and relaxation tourism.
Given this, Bac Giang is developing a tourism space here and working with nearby Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces to compile a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of the Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac landscape complex as world heritage.
The recognition will help promote tourism as well as economic, cultural, and social development in the region, the official noted.
The Tay Yen Tu Spring Festival and the Bac Giang Culture - Tourism Week feature 15 main activities and a wide range of cultural, sport, and tourism events, which will be held in Son Dong, Yen Dung, Luc Nam, and Luc Ngan districts from now to February 6.
The woodblocks on the poem“Cu tran lac dao phu” are handed over for the procession from Vinh Nghiem Pagoda to the Tay Yen Tu complex. (Photo: VNA)Notably, a procession of the set of woodblocks carved with the poem “Cu tran lac dao phu” took place on February 2, bringing the set from Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Yen Dung district to Thuong Pagoda in the Tay Yen Tu complex.
The woodblocks on “Cu tran lac dao phu”, written in the Nom and Han (Chinese) scripts, are among the Buddhist woodblocks kept at the Vinh Nghiem Pagoda that were listed as documentary heritage in the Memory of the World Programme for the Asia-Pacific region.
The 70km-long procession aimed to honour the ideological values of the Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhist sect and re-enact the sect founders’ path of propagating the Dharma. It was recognised by the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings) as the biggest of its kind held in Buddhist rituals in Vietnam./.