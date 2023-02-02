Culture - Sports Former Dutch diplomat donates paintings to Vietnamese museum The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum has recently received two paintings from former Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam Ellen Berends.

Culture - Sports Exhibition displays 500 Buddhist artifacts, images in Bac Giang A thematic exhibition on "The sacred Buddhist land of Tay Yen Tu - A thousand-year-old relic from the ground" was opened on February 1 in the northern province of Bac Giang with nearly 500 Buddhist artifacts and images being displayed.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese striker Tien Linh nominated for 2022 Asian Golden Ball Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tien Linh has been listed among the 25 nominees for the Best Footballer in Asia 2022 award organised by Titan Sports of China.

Culture - Sports Exhibition honouring General Vo Nguyen Giap kicks off in Quang Binh A poetry and photographic exhibition on late General Vo Nguyen Giap opened on February 1 in the central province of Quang Binh as part of activities to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2023).