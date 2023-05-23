Bac Giang province’s lychee crop ripens early, ready for export
Tan Yen district in the northern province of Bac Giang, dubbed Vietnam's “Lychee Kingdom”, stands ready to export its lychee, with the crop ripening early on the vine this growing season.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) – Tan Yen district in the northern province of Bac Giang, dubbed Vietnam's “Lychee Kingdom”, stands ready to export its lychee, with the crop ripening early on the vine this growing season.
The district expects to harvest about 17,000 tonnes of the fruit from 1,340 hectares this year, of which 1,170 hectares are hoped to provide nearly 15,000 tonnes of early ripening lychee.
To ensure the quality of early ripening lychee, Tan Yen has continued maintaining and expanding the cultivation area under VietGAP standards, and built a 10-ha production area under GlobalGAP standards.
Since early April, businesses and cooperatives came to Tan Yen to scope out its lychee farming. The locality expects to harvest roughly 9,000 tonnes of lychee for the domestic market, and export some 8,000 tonnes, mainly to China, Japan, the US and the EU.
The district plans to organise a consumption promotion programme for early ripening lychee in late May in Phuc Hoa commune, which is home to about 680 hectares of the fruit with an output of 9,000 tonnes.
Ngo Quoc Hung, Vice Chairman of the district People’s Committee, said Tan Yen has invited enterprises to the locality, to help in removing obstacles to lychee consumption.
The district has also asked relevant sides to step up agricultural product trading through e-commerce platforms, thus enabling people to directly sell their products, he added./.