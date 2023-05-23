Business Textile enterprises face negative prospects this year Many textile companies are struggling as they have to reduce employees due to shrinking revenues.

Business Vietnam asks businesses to keep close watch on US investigation into boltless steel shelving imports The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has commenced anti-dumping investigation into bottless steel shelving units from Vietnam, Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam said, recommending enterprises producing and exporting related products keep a close watch on the next developments of the case. ​

Business More support needed for mechanical industries Domestic mechanical industries need additional support programmes in order to thrive, according to industry experts and economists.

Business Vietnam to complete development of national system for origin tracing It is pressing for Vietnam to complete a national system for origin tracing as the market has increasing demand for transparency of product quality and origin tracing was becoming mandatory for products to enter foreign markets, according to Nguyen Hoang Linh, Deputy Director of the Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality.