Bamboo Airways voted as “Asia's leading regional airline”
Since its establishment, Bamboo Airways has carried more than 5 million passengers on safe flights. (Photo courtesy of the airline)
Hanoi (VNA) - Bamboo Airways has won the title “Asia's leading regional airline 2020” by World Travel Awards.
With this prize, Bamboo Airways overcame other nominees from many countries, such as Ana Wings (All Nippon Airways, Japan), SilkAir (Singapore Airlines, Singapore), Sriwijaya Air (Indonesia) and Vistara (India). This is also the second consecutive year that Bamboo Airways has won this important category in Asia.
“2020 has been a challenging year for the entire aviation industry worldwide, and Bamboo Airways is no exception. However, we have been implementing strategies to respond to market fluctuations in which our core goals and orientations of building up Bamboo Airways’ vision are still firmly maintained, such as providing 5-star oriented service, becoming the carrier of first choice of national and international passengers. This World Travel Award prize for Bamboo Airways is a valuable recognition that plays a positive role in motivation to keep us on track in our strategic roadmap," said Dang Tat Thang, Standing Executive Chairman and General Director of Bamboo Airways.
The World Travel Awards was established in 1993, to recognise and honour outstanding enterprises in all fields of tourism, including travel, hospitality and aviation. The ceremony is held annually in many regions of the world and recognised as one of the most prestigious and comprehensive awards of the global travel industry.
Graham Cooke, Founder of World Travel Awards, said that this year’s results were obtained after a year of evaluation and review by experts and the public in the tourism sector. This year records the highest number of votes and the number of official website visits since its establishment.
Since its establishment, Bamboo Airways has carried more than 5 million passengers on absolutely safe flights. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Bamboo Airways has been leading the on-time performance rate in the entire Vietnam aviation industry in 2019 and the first 10 months of 2020. The carrier always records a customer satisfaction index of 4.5/5 and is voted by consumers as the carrier with the best service in Vietnam./.