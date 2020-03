Business Bamboo Airways to open Vietnam-Germany route Bamboo Airways will launch two direct routes connecting Munich - Germany's third-largest city - with Vietnam's Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of this year.

Business Hoa Phat’s February steel exports almost triple year-on-year Hoa Phat Group, the largest steel maker in the country, exported over 40,000 tonnes of construction steel in February, almost tripling that of the same period last year.

Business EVFTA – important solution to achieve growth targets: minister The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is a new stride in the country’s integration process and also an important solution to achieve growth targets of the industry and trade sector amid adverse developments in the global environment.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on March 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on March 5, down 1 VND from the previous day.