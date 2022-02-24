In 2021, due to COVID-19, there was a time when the Bau Truc Pottery Cooperative had to suspend production to focus on anti-pandemic work. It also used the time to redefine its production and business strategy. Decorative and fine art ceramics were selected as a new direction in development.

Bau Truc village currently has more than 400 households engaged in pottery making, or about 70 percent of the Cham households in the locality. The traditional pottery art of the local Cham people has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and documents are being submitted to UNESCO for recognition as an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection./.

