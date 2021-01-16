An erosion site in Ben Tre province - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Ben Tre (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on January 16 inaugurated the first phase of a sea dyke project to prevent saline intrusion running through the districts of Binh Dai, Ba Tri and Thanh Phu.

Construction on the dyke, which doubles as a coastal road, started in 2018. The 12.6km long dyke built in the first phase cost 288 billion VND (12.44 million USD).

When the second phase of the project completes, projected in 2025, the dyke will have a total length of 39.3 km.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Canh said the dyke is useful for the province in coping with climate change, while meeting local residents’ needs in transport and trade.

The road-dyke also helps connect economic centres of districts in the eastern part of Ben Tre, facilitating the exploitation of local resources for socio-economic development in combination with enhancing security-defence in the coastal areas, the official said./.