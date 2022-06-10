Ben Tre intensifies efforts to conserve migratory wild birds
Vice Chairman of the Ben Tre People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Canh has signed an official dispatch requesting state agencies and localities in the Mekong Delta province to implement urgent measures to preserve migratory wild birds in Vietnam.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Ben Tre (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ben Tre People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Canh has signed an official dispatch requesting state agencies and localities in the Mekong Delta province to implement urgent measures to preserve migratory wild birds in Vietnam.
Accordingly, communications campaign to raise public awareness of the PM’s Directive No. 4/CT-TTg and the implementation of related legal documents are prioritised.
The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment is assigned to coordinate with relevant sectors and localities to guide, examine and support the implementation of the directive.
The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is set to oversee the ranger force’s cooperation and operation in patrolling areas involved, as well as controlling and heavily punishing illegal acts of hunting, catching, killing, raising, confining, transporting, trading, processing, storing, and consuming migratory wild birds, especially in the migratory season from September to April of the following year.
Local police, meanwhile, will intensify cracking down on these above-said violations, particularly crime rings involved.
According to a project accessing Ben Tre’s bio-diversity and outlining related tasks for 2021-2030, the province houses 219 bird species, including 60 rare ones./.