Environment Government, partners discuss mangrove afforestation in Mekong Delta Local authorities and experts from international organisations and partners have discussed measures to increase the mangrove restoration and afforestation in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region at a workshop in Hanoi.

Environment More effort needed on plastic ocean waste: experts Waste classification at home is essential to reducing plastic waste, according to an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment More efforts to conserve pangolin carried out In order to prevent extinction and save endangered wildlife species in Vietnam, especially pangolins, over the years, the Center for Wildlife Conservation in Vietnam has collaborated with Cuc Phuong National Park to rescue, save and release pangolins back into the wild.

Environment Australian Ambassador honoured with insignia for environment cause Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie in recognition of her contribution to the sector at a ceremony held in Hanoi on June 9.