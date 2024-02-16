Culture - Sports Tra Que village's Cau Bong festival draws foreign visitors in New Year On the 7th day of the Lunar New Year, residents of Tra Que vegetable village in Cam Ha commune, Hoi An city, in the central province of Quang Nam gathered for the Cau Bong festival, expressing gratitude to their village's founders, praying for favourable weather and bumper crops, while also providing foreign tourists with a chance to experience a day as a farmer in the festive atmosphere.

Travel Quang Ninh to have 62 new tourism products in 2024 The northern border province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, plans to put 62 new tourism products into operation in 2024 to increase experiences, extend the length of stay, and promote the spending of visitors.

Travel Southern localities bustling with tourists during Tet holiday Southern localities enjoyed a strong rise in the number of tourists during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, which signals a good year for their tourism sector.

Travel Vietnam among top 10 destinations in Asia for Valentine's Day Travel website 12Go has announced a list of must-see destinations for Valentine's Day 2024 in Asia including Vietnamese cities of Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue.