The Vietnamese and Chinese delegates at the ceremony. (Photo: baohagiang.vn)

Ha Giang (VNA) – The Department of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang and the Office of Foreign Affairs of China’s Yunnan province on December 25 held a ceremony at Marker 456 in Thuong Phung commune of Meo Vac district to launch a bilateral border inspection.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ha Giang province Do Quoc Huong said that the bilateral border inspection helped tighten the solidarity and friendship between the two countries in general and the two localities in particular.

It also helped to create trust, enhance mutual understanding, and build the Vietnam-China border area of solidarity, friendship, cooperation, and further development.

The Vietnamese and Chinese delegates conduct the bilateral border inspection . (Photo: baohagiang.vn)

After the ceremony, the delegations of the two provinces conducted a bilateral border inspection from Marker 449 to Marker 486. The two sides inspected the field situation of the border and boundary markers; and the implementation of legal documents on the Vietnam-China land border. They cleaned and painted some boundary markers and popularised their coordination in border management.

Bilateral border inspection activities between Ha Giang and Yunnan provinces aim to concretise the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China.



The two sides cooperated and conducted patrols to identify the borderline and border markers on the Vietnam-China border as well as promoting communications for border management authorities and people in border areas to better understand the significance of the border demarcation and marker planting between the two countries./.