Business Vietnam to import pork to serve domestic demand The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) have proposed the Government import pork based on the directions of Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

Business Vietnam’s sustainable businesses in 2019 honoured The Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) held a ceremony on November 26 to honour 20 sustainable enterprises in Vietnam.

Business Counterfeit, IPR violations still rampant: forum Counterfeiting and violations of intellectual property rights (IPR) were still rampant, with the perpetrators operating outside and within the country employing advanced technologies and running sophisticated schemes, Hoang Anh Duong, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance, said at a forum in Hanoi on November 26.

Business Tra fish exports to Malaysia see strong surge Vietnam shipped a total 34.18 million USD worth of tra fish to Malaysia this year to mid-October, a year-on-year surge of 23.6 percent, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).