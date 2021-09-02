Binh Duong begins injecting 1 million Vero Cell vaccine doses
The southern province of Binh Duong – Vietnam’s current second biggest COVID-19 hotspot – began injecting 1 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine for its people and workers of enterprises on September 2.
The locality is trying to speed up the vaccination with a goal of fully inoculating 2.6 million residents against the coronavirus to reach herd community and return to the new normal situation as soon as possible.
As of September 2, Binh Duong has been allocated with 2 million doses of vaccines of all kinds.
Binh Duong has to date recorded over 118,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 930 fatalities./.