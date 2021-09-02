Health Vietnam logs 11,434 COVID-19 infections on September 1 Vietnam reported 11,434 COVID-19 infections, including 5 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 1, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Over 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Vietnam More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on September 1, according to the Vietnam Vaccine Jsc (VNVC).

Health Hanoi reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on September 1 morning Hanoi detected 30 new COVID-19 cases, all in quarantined sites and locked down areas, in the past 12 hours to 6am on September 1, according to the municipal Department of Health.