Business Binh Duong to host advertisement festival in July Vietnam AdFest – Binh Duong 2024 will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 11 - 13 to promote the potential, strength, and importance of the advertising industry in Vietnam in particular, as well as cultural industries of the country in general.

Business Green production critical to sustainable textile, garment export Textile and garment exports posted a year-on-year increase of 15% in the first two months of 2024, a result partly attributed to the industry’s gradual adaptation to the green production requirement of import markets.

Business Sustainable supply chains to help reinforce foothold of Vietnamese goods Sustainable domestic supply chains help businesses improve competitiveness against foreign rivals and retain consumer trust, thus sustaining growth in domestic and foreign trade of Vietnamese goods.

Business Infographic Record trade surplus since 2009 in first two months Vietnam’s exports stood at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months of this year, while imports totalled 54.62 billion USD. The trade surplus was therefore 4.72 billion USD, the highest since 2009.