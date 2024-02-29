At a factory in My Phuoc 2 Industrial Park in Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The index of industrial production (IIP) of the southern industrial hub of Binh Duong in January rose by 27.77% against the same period last year and increased by 99.29% compared to that of the previous month.

Chief of Office of the provincial People's Committee Vo Anh Tuan said that in the first two months of this year, the province’s industrial production and exports have created positive momentum for the province's economy.

By the end of February, its export turnover reached more than 7.3 billion USD, an increase of 6.17% over the same period last year.

Since the beginning of this year, the province has attracted a total investment of nearly 11.32 trillion VND (459.2 million USD), an increase of 109.1% year on year, including over 5.28 trillion VND from 947 newly registered businesses, and nearly 6.9 trillion VND from 130 businesses that increased their capital. Meanwhile, 17 enterprises registered to reduce their capital investment of 274.3 billion VND.

To date, the province has attracted 66,947 domestic enterprises with a total registered capital of 738 trillion VND./.