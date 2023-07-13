Binh Phuoc sees impressive surge in FDI attraction
The southern province of Binh Phuoc attracted 16 FDI projects totaling 632 million USD in the first half of 2023, making it among Vietnam’s top 10 FDI attractors in the period for the first time.
Binh Phuoc's residential and industrial zone (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Phuoc attracted 16 FDI projects totaling 632 million USD in the first half of 2023, making it among Vietnam’s top 10 FDI attractors in the period for the first time.
The capital increased by more than 12 times compared to that in the same period last year, and was equal to 200% of the yearly target, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
To date, it has attracted 378 foreign-invested projects with a combined capital of over 4 billion USD.
It has planned 13 industrial parks with a total area of over 6,000 hectares, 12 of which have been put into operation.
In addition, the locality owns Hoa Lu border economic zone whose area is more than 28,000 hectares. Currently, it has accepted investment plans of 91 businesses in the zone./.