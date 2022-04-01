Breeding aquatic animals released to help recover fisheries resources
Many localities nationwide released breeding fish, shrimp, and other aquatic species on April 1 to help restore fisheries resources and also to mark the 63rd traditional day of Vietnam’s fisheries sector (April 1, 1959 - 2022).
Breeding fish are released in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province on April 1 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Many localities nationwide released breeding fish, shrimp, and other aquatic species on April 1 to help restore fisheries resources and also to mark the 63rd traditional day of Vietnam’s fisheries sector (April 1, 1959 - 2022).
At Tran De Port in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha chapter in Soc Trang, and local authorities released over 4.3 million breeding aquatic animals, including 4 million shrimps and 300,000 crabs, into the sea.
Before that, the animals, part of which was bought by authorities while others donated by businesses and fishermen, had been examined to ensure they are healthy, fertile, and able to grow well in the nature.
At the event, Nguyen Thi Thu Nguyet, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries, launched a movement calling on all people to take part in the protection and development of fisheries resources.
Quach Thi Thanh Binh, deputy head of the Soc Trang sub-department for fisheries, said the release is an annual activity celebrating the traditional day of the fisheries sector. It is also meant to assist with the recovery of fisheries resources, which in turn will help improve fishermen’s income and sustainably develop the fishing industry.
Also in the southern region, 40,000 breeding fish of different species were released into rivers of Can Tho city; nearly 5,000 fish, 700,000 black tiger shrimps, and 100kg of catfish and tilapia into some rivers and lakes in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province; and more than 130,000 shrimps and fish into the Dong Nai River in Dong Nai province.
In the northern region, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Nam Dinh province introduced 1 million breeding individuals of some aquatic species to the Red River./.