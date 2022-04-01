Environment Water resources protection programme for schools launched in Hai Phong A water resources protection programme named “Mizuiku – I love clean water” was launched at a ceremony held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 30.

Business Garment industry goes green Greening the garment industry is essential for the sector to fully exploit opportunities arising from free trade agreements and participate deeply in the global value chain, according to the Vietnam Garment and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Environment Vietnam raising efficiency in handling wildlife violations Vietnamese law enforcement agencies have rolled out stringent measures to fight wildlife trafficking, according to insiders.

Environment Working group of National Plastic Action Partnership makes debut The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) organised a ceremony on March 28 to introduce the working group of the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP).