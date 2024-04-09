Sci-Tech Viettel, VNPT win Vietnam's first 5G spectrum auctions The military-run telecom service provider Viettel and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) have recently won Vietnam's first successful auctions for 5G spectrum licenses, Director General of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management Le Van Tuan told a monthly press conference on April 8.

Sci-Tech Vietnam termed a bright spot in R&D field: RoK newspaper Vietnam is seen a next generation workshop and a growing market to become an advanced research and development (R&D) centre, said an article published by Dong-a Ilbo newspaper of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Sci-Tech PM orders more efforts to ensure information security Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed to issue an official dispatch requesting ministries, sectors and localities to exert efforts to ensure information security, given recent increases in cyberattacks, especially the presence of ransomware.