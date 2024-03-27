Business ASEAN, RoK agree on transposition of AKFTA product specific rules ASEAN member states and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have reached a consensus on the transposition of ASEAN-RoK Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) Product Specific Rules from the Harmonised System Codes HS 2017 to HS 2022.

Business Vietnam - Japan joint initiative in new era launched A meeting was held in Hanoi on March 27 to launch the first phase of the Vietnam - Japan joint initiative in the new era.

Business Three-month FDI inflow into Vietnam up 13.4% Vietnam had attracted 6.17 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of March 20, a year-on-year rise of 13.4%, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.