Business networking event helps link manufacturers with local suppliers
The Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) teamed up to organise the Manufacturing Match Making Event 2020 in Hanoi on July 23.
The Manufacturing Match Making Event 2020 is held by the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Hanoi on July 23. (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)
Supported by the USAID Linkages for Small and Medium Enterprises Project (LinkSME), the event was held at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on all social and economic matters around the world. Vietnam is no exception, as its supply chains in the manufacturing industry has been badly disrupted by the outbreak.
In her opening remarks, VASI Secretary General Truong Thi Chi Binh said the event provides a platform to enhance links between manufacturers and small and medium-sized Vietnamese suppliers.
VASI will support these local firms to climb up the global supply chains, she said, adding that she expects many deals will be inked following the event.
The shifting of supply chains worldwide from the impact of COVID-19 offers plenty of opportunities for Vietnamese SMEs to gain access to and take part in global supply chains, Deputy Director of USAID LinkSME Duong Thi Kim Lien said.
The event gathered together more than 100 manufacturers in Vietnam, including major players such as automakers Vinfast, Truong Hai, Ford Vietnam, and Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam, as well as Panasonic Vietnam and Samsung Vietnam, who met with domestic suppliers of various parts and components.
On July 24, 50 Vietnamese companies will accompany VASI on a tour to two major manufacturers in metalworking and electronics, to learn from their experience in participating in global supply chains./.