Cambodia extends tax breaks for tourism-dependent businesses
The Cambodian government has decided to extend tax breaks for another two months for tourism-dependent businesses to overcome difficulties during the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry of Tourism said on August 3.
Angkor Wat in Siem Reap province (Photo: VNA)
The exemption, which takes effect in August and September, is granted to hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and tour companies in capital Phnom Penh and in Siem Reap, Sihanouk, Kep and Kampot provinces, as well as in Bavet and Poipet cities, according to the ministry.
It added that the government will continue transferring 40 USD per month for staff and workers in the tourism sector for another two months.
Tourism Minister Thong Khon said over 3,000 tourism-related businesses in Cambodia have been closed due to COVID-19, leaving more than 50,000 workers unemployed.
Last weekend, the government announced that it will continue supporting unemployed workers in the garment-textile sector for another two months. Each will receive 40 USD per month from August to September 2020 and additional 30 USD per month from their employer./.