World Indonesia relaxes debt payment for SMEs Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on March 24 that his government has agreed to extend debt payment deadlines for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for one year.

World Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19 Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 25 decided to extend the movement control order (MCO) from March 31 to April 14, as new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. ​

World Int'l flights to/from Cambodia down 40 percent due to COVID-19 The number of international flights to and from Cambodia’s three airports in March is forecast to fall by around 40 percent compared to that in December last year since the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Cambodia’s economy to lose 390 million USD, worst hit in ASEAN The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecast Cambodia will lose more than 390 million USD due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak this year, the Phnom Penh Post reported.