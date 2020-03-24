Cambodia strives to cope with COVID-19
A child washes his hands before attending a wedding in Phnom Penh on March 21 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Ministries and sectors of Cambodia are ramping up efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of infection cases in the country had reached 87 as of March 23 evening.
Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered all provincial governors to take immediate and urgent actions to turn hotels or education institutions into standby facilities to treat people with COVID-19.
Many hotels in provinces have no guests, so those hotels which are already fully equipped need to be rented to prepare for patients, he said, adding that if there are no hotels available, public schools and vocational training establishments could be used to accommodate patients.
Among the 87 confirmed cases in Cambodia, there are 35 Cambodians, 34 French, 12 Malaysians, three Britons, one Belgian, and two Vietnamese who already returned to Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport is calling on the public to join a competition to create a mobile application that provides information on COVID-19.
On March 24, the Thai Ministry of Health has reported three more deaths of COVID-19 and 106 new cases, raising the number of deaths in Thailand to four and infections to 827./.