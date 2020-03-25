World Indonesia, Malaysia scramble to contain coronavirus Indonesia and Malaysia are doubling efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as the numbers of infections and deaths have been increasing in recent days.

World Financial Times praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 offensive model Financial Times on March 24 ran an article praising Vietnam’s efforts in containing the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, saying the country has proved itself as a model in the work with limited resources but determined leadership.

World Cambodia strives to cope with COVID-19 Ministries and sectors of Cambodia are ramping up efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of infection cases in the country had reached 87 as of March 23 evening.