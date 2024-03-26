Cambodian and Lao leaders have expressed their optimism and pledged deeper cooperation between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodian and Lao leaders have expressed their optimism and pledged deeper cooperation between the two countries, according to Cambodian media.



The commitment was made at a joint press conference in Vientiane on March 25 between Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet who is on an official visit to Laos from March 25 to 26.



Sonexay Siphandone said the two sides agreed to continue implementing the signed agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, and vowed to promote a deeper and more effective collaboration.



For his part, Hun Manet mentioned various issues related to the areas of energy, economy and trade, transport and service, tourism, connectivity, border issue, defence cooperation and security issue, which were on the agenda of the bilateral summit between the two leaders.



On the regional issue, Hun Manet affirmed Cambodia’s full support for Laos who takes the rotating ASEAN Chairmanship this year, and announced to donate 1 million USD to Laos to organise the ASEAN Summit and related summits.



Following their summit, the two PMs witnessed the signing of several cooperation deals./.