Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (third left) during the three-day 8th River Festival in Siem Reap. (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia launched “Visit Siem Reap 2024” campaign on March 16 in Siem Reap province, home of the famed UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, to attract more foreign tourists to visit the land rich in cultural landscapes.

The campaign was launched alongside the official ceremony of the Eighth River Festival held in Siem Reap City.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Hun Manet said the campaign will promote the tourism sector, especially in Siem Reap province, noting that the inauguration of Siem Reap Angkor International Airport last November opens up new opportunities for tourism in Siem Reap.

The PM asked relevant ministries and institutions and the private sector in the tourism sector to create more annual events to attract more tourists to Siem Reap and other places.

He also instructed relevant ministries, branches and the Siem Reap provincial government to research and transform Phnom Kulen National Park into an attractive destination for cultural, natural, adventure and religious tourism to further diversify Cambodia's tourism products.

As part of the campaign, Siem Reap was selected to host the three-day eighth River Festival from March 15-17. Under the theme of ‘River for Peace and Development’, the annual event this year aimed at highlighting the priceless importance of Cambodia’s rivers under the shadow of peace, national unity and sustainable development.

In addition to showcasing the beauty of Cambodia’s vibrant waterways, the eighth River Festival was also a platform for cultural exchange, education and community engagement, attracting locals and foreign tourists to actively participate in the conservation of these important natural resources./.