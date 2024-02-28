Tourists visit the Angkor Wat in the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province, Cambodia . (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has once again been elected as Asia's leading cultural destination by the World Travel Awards for 2023, the country's Tourism Minister Sok Soken said on February 28.

According to the minister, that remarkable achievement further reaffirms the country's destination appeal as an absolute must-visit for all avid cultural enthusiasts.

Top Sopheak, the Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson, said Cambodia is a cultural and ecological tourism destination.

The kingdom is renowned for the Angkor Archaeological Park - a world heritage site - in northwest Siem Reap province, and a beautiful bay in southwest Sihanoukville. Besides, the country has three other world heritage sites - the Temple Zone of Sambor Prei Kuk in central Kampong Thom province, the Temple of Preah Vihear, and the Koh Ker archaeological site in northwest Preah Vihear province.

Tourism is one of the four major sectors supporting Cambodia's economy. The tourism sector has created approximately 450,000 direct jobs for local people. In 2023, Cambodia received about 5.45 million international tourists, earning a gross revenue of 3.08 billion USD, contributing 7.5% to its gross domestic product (GDP)./.