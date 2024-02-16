World Thai businesses concerned about cheap imported goods An influx of cheap imports from China is posing a serious threat to Thai manufacturers, according to Thai Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch).

World Singapore expects higher economic growth this year Singapore is cautiously optimistic about 2024 and expects higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth, at 1%-3%, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said.

World Thailand strengthens measures to combat tax evasion Thailand’s Revenue Department is developing a data analytics system to facilitate entrepreneurs to integrate into the tax payment system and fight against falsified tax invoices, the Director-General of the Revenue Department, Kulaya Tantitemit has said.

World Indonesia to build 10,000 village libraries this year Indonesia’s National Library (Perpusnas) aims to build 10,000 village libraries across the country in the fiscal year 2024 to improve the literacy of the community.