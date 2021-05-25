World Thailand’s tourism may take five years to recover: authority Tourism, which contributed about one-fifth of Thailand’s economy before the COVID-19 pandemic, could take another five years to revive fully, said the National Economic and Social Development Council, citing the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

World Thailand maintains strong position in investment, public health Thailand has maintained its strong position in investment and public health in the eyes of the international community.

World Indonesian government optimistic about economic recovery The signals of Indonesia's economic recovery are increasingly visible and the government is optimistic that economic conditions would continue to experience significant improvements, according to the Presidential Staff Office (KSP).