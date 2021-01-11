Cambodia reopened public schools across the country on January 11 after the first community outbreak of COVID-19 was over late last year. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodia reopened public schools across the country on January 11 after the first community outbreak of COVID-19 was over late last year.



In a message to mark the 2020-2021 new academic year, Prime Minister Hun Sen urged all schools to strictly adhere to the safety measures set by the Ministry of Health.

He said both teachers and students must wear face masks, have their temperature checked, wash hands frequently and keep a social distance of 1.5 meters from each other.



Cambodia has seen success in controlling the spread of COVID-19. The Southeast Asian country has reported a total of 392 confirmed cases to date, with zero deaths and 374 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health./.