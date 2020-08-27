Cambodia sets up COVID-19 Health Insurance Coalition
Passengers at Phnom Penh international airport in April (Source: AFP/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Government has formed a COVID-19 Health Insurance Coalition charged with covering treatment costs for all foreign travellers who enter Cambodia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Khmer Times.
Under-Secretary of State at the Finance Ministry Ros Seilava said that the Inter-Ministerial Commission for Combating COVID-19 has put forward health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and that foreign tourists are required to have health insurance which covers the disease.
Therefore, the Finance Ministry has collaborated with the Insurance Association of Cambodia, which comprises of eight insurance companies and the Cambodia Reinsurance company, to form an insurance consortium.
Insurers will provide COVID-19 health insurance for any client who tested positive for COVID-19 and they will be treated at a hospital designated by the Ministry of Health until fully recovered, Seilava said. The insurance company will be responsible for treatment costs, with cover up to 50,000 USD.
Cambodia had recorded no new infection cases for 12 consecutive days from August 15 to August 26./.