World Vietnam calls for building of safe cyber environment Vietnam supports building a safe, stable, and transparent cyber environment that meets the legitimate interests of countries and contributes to the maintenance of international peace and security, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, told an online meeting on August 26 on cyber attacks against critical infrastructure.

World US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) in the US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced on August 26 that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

World Cambodia’s kindergartens, primary schools to reopen in September The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport recently gave green light to the reopening of kindergartens and primary schools next month, after an over-3-month closure as the COVID-19 situation improves in the country.

World Thailand works to prevent illegal online posts The Thai government is pushing for the removal of 1,000 online posts, videos and other content that violate the law.