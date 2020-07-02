World Indonesian capital extends large-scale social restrictions amid COVID-19 Indonesia’s Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on July 1 announced that the capital is extending its transitional travel restrictions in the city by 14 days and tightening supervision of traditional markets and train services.

World Myanmar seizes large haul of narcotic drugs Myanmar authorities seized a large haul of narcotic drugs in the eastern Shan state during their operation near Yaypusan village in Tachileik township earlier this week.