World Indonesia: heavy rains hamper rescue of quake victims Torrential rains have hampered the search for victims in an earthquake in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island which killed at least 73 and left thousands homeless.

World German Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee hosts webinar on East Sea issue German federal parliament Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs has hosted a webinar on East Sea issues, with representatives of Vietnamese associations and experts in Germany in attendance.

World Russia to resume flights to Vietnam, India, Finland, Qatar Russia is set to resume flights to Vietnam, India, Finland, and Qatar on January 27 with several flights per week, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center said on January 16.

ASEAN Malaysia promotes free data flow within ASEAN Policies and regulations on free flow of data across the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must be realised urgently to further promote digitalisation and its growing participation in the region, according to Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama.