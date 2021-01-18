Cambodia to use Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia will receive 1 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm of China to vaccinate 500,000 people, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced via his Facebook account.
The Cambodian PM also said he will be the first to receive Sinopharm vaccine shots.
He said that in the context of widespread virus, the Kingdom will not hesitate to receive Chinese-aided COVID-19 vaccines although they have not yet approved by WHO.
As the doses are not enough for all Cambodian, it will be used for prioritised people including doctors, teachers, all-level armed forces, the judiciary, and other public service providers like taxi drivers.
The vaccines China announced to provide to Cambodia have already been used by Indonesia, he added.
The premier confirmed that the vaccination will be free of charge and based on a voluntary principle.
So far, Cambodia has reported 439 COVID-19 cases, including 386 cured and zero death./.
